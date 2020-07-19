Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54137676_thumbnail

Jed Lowrie doesn’t look like he will start season with Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

Jed Lowrie’s chances of beginning the season as an active player for the Mets appear to be evaporating. The veteran infielder’s mobility issues are still pronounced enough that manager Luis Rojas

Tweets