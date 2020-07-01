Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Porcello Pieces Together Solid Outing vs Yanks

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 1m

Despite a tough break in tonight's 9-3 loss against the Yankees, Rick Porcello's starting pitching was relatively solid.Over five innings, Porcello gave up three earned runs, six hits, and had

