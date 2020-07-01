New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Porcello Pieces Together Solid Outing vs Yanks
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 1m
Despite a tough break in tonight's 9-3 loss against the Yankees, Rick Porcello's starting pitching was relatively solid.Over five innings, Porcello gave up three earned runs, six hits, and had
Tweets
-
RT @qopbaseball: @Jacob_Resnick #Mets Rick Porcello Slider Quality 2018 (4.27 QOPA)(Top 30% MLB) 2019 (3.90 QOPA)(Top 48% MLB) Slider Velocity 2018 (Top 31% MLB) 2019 (Bottom 46% MLB) https://t.co/k98bMlx1osBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Big number for Yanks-MetsYankees-Mets earned a 4.4 rating and an 11 share last night in NY on YES and SNY combined. For context, the four broadcast networks combined for a 3.9/10 in NY in primetime.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: “Hopefully I can become an alchemist and turn my leather glove into gold. That’s going to be one of the main goals of my career.” Pete Alonso wants to become the first Mets first baseman to win a Gold Glove since Keith Hernandez (and hit some homers too.) https://t.co/kPwHuf6SodNewspaper / Magazine
-
Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, and Edwin Diaz are feeling confident after their outings against the Yankees https://t.co/HoaQJJdv6BTV / Radio Network
-
The circumstances were very different, but it was still baseball. For a night, that was enough. https://t.co/EgYLPzBgCeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Don’t act like I don’t want this Mets Pitchers Wall Art because I do!!!! https://t.co/X1hA0xD0cyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets