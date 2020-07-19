New York Mets
New York Mets: What Mike Piazza meant to the Amazins
by: Michael Calascione — Fansided: Rising Apple 22s
Mike Piazza is one of the greatest players to ever wear a New York Mets jersey and not many can match the impact he has had the team. The history of the Ne...
Tweets
RT @qopbaseball: @Jacob_Resnick #Mets Rick Porcello Slider Quality 2018 (4.27 QOPA)(Top 30% MLB) 2019 (3.90 QOPA)(Top 48% MLB) Slider Velocity 2018 (Top 31% MLB) 2019 (Bottom 46% MLB) https://t.co/k98bMlx1osBeat Writer / Columnist
Big number for Yanks-MetsYankees-Mets earned a 4.4 rating and an 11 share last night in NY on YES and SNY combined. For context, the four broadcast networks combined for a 3.9/10 in NY in primetime.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DeeshaThosar: “Hopefully I can become an alchemist and turn my leather glove into gold. That’s going to be one of the main goals of my career.” Pete Alonso wants to become the first Mets first baseman to win a Gold Glove since Keith Hernandez (and hit some homers too.) https://t.co/kPwHuf6SodNewspaper / Magazine
Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, and Edwin Diaz are feeling confident after their outings against the Yankees https://t.co/HoaQJJdv6BTV / Radio Network
The circumstances were very different, but it was still baseball. For a night, that was enough. https://t.co/EgYLPzBgCeBeat Writer / Columnist
Don’t act like I don’t want this Mets Pitchers Wall Art because I do!!!! https://t.co/X1hA0xD0cyBlogger / Podcaster
