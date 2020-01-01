Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

cbc.ca
54141603_thumbnail

Fake cheers, air-fives, loud HR by masked player highlight 1st COVID-era exhibitions

by: Jake Seiner CBC Sports 6m

Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games — cardboard cutouts for fans, sound effects for crowds and more.

Tweets