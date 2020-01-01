New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
With popularity tanking, MLB still whiffing on viewing accessibility
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 15s
Don't let the return of Major League Baseball distract you from the fact that America's so-called Pastime couldn't care less about its fans. Saturday
Tweets
-
It will be interesting to see the impact of thisColumn: no fans in the stands mean no boo birds and no veils of doom thrown down from the stands; baseball in New York this summer will be as polite as it is in St. Louis or Kansas City. https://t.co/kmm5nZG5prBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: I had the pleasure of interviewing Isaiah Greene, who the #Mets drafted 69th overall (second-round compensatory selection) in the 2020 MLB Draft. @Isaiah24greene @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @Mets #Mets #LGM https://t.co/Ds1jMZXnPWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Subway Series action comes your way tonight on MLB Network! ⚾️ @Mets vs. @Yankees 🕰️ 7pm ET | 📺 https://t.co/tmrbR6S54ETV / Radio Network
-
Where we going today? I’m thinking Mets moneyline +135 but waiting until the lineups are posted. Go follow @NYSF_Bets for our endless string of winners :)Betting on exhibition baseball? You’re damn right. Find me a more stone cold lock than 8 runs being scored in tonight’s fanless Subway Series matchup! You can’t. 💵💵💵 @NYSF_Bets https://t.co/Xhk9uA65uyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jerryblevins: Love to see it! If he can stay sharp, what an asset the Mets have with him. https://t.co/VZthXQdvqjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s see them keep it on today with a heat advisory. Although I just ordered a gaiter and I heard good reviews. Also the first slump and that thing is in the closet.Wearing masks and hitting homers. https://t.co/tHP7kMwFQYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets