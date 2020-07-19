New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Without Baseball, Minor League Pitcher Focuses On Growing Custom Sneaker Company
by: Shlomo Sprung — Forbes 5m
Like thousands of other Minor League Baseball players across the United States, Alex Katz is unable to play the game he loves this summer. But it's giving him the opportunity to work on his growing custom sneaker business beloved by MLB stars across...
Tweets
-
-
Sunday night scrimmage! #LGM 📍: Bronx, NY 🕖: 7:05 p.m. 💪: Corey Oswalt 📺: @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out of market only) 📻: @wcbs880 💻: https://t.co/cPSEZynXaVOfficial Team Account
-
Matt Adams has exercised his release clause and is no longer with the Mets https://t.co/Xij4q1sesCTV / Radio Network
-
Only 5 DAYS ‘till Opening Day! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @STR0: 😂🙌🏾 https://t.co/uFfe8C71y5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CGasparino: which the Mets for now say isnt for sale, but most BB insiders say will be for sale. Again, most BB people say the sale will be done by the end of the season in October; Cohen and H&B are respecting the process and not going above the head of Allen & Co., at least not yet.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets