New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, Edwin Diaz See Action vs Yankees

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

It was just an exhibition, but New York Mets relievers Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, and Edwin Diaz all got much-needed work in on Saturday night versus the Yankees at Citi Field.Some fared

