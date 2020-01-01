Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40266513_thumbnail

Report: Mets bidding coming down to Steve Cohen, Harris Blitzer

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 4m

The New York Mets were criticized for allowing their deal with Steve Cohen to fall apart earlier this year, but that may have resulted in them creating a bidding war between the hedge fund manager and other billionaires. Mets owners Fred and Jeff...

Tweets