New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tonight’s Mets Lineup 7/19/20
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1m
Tonight’s Lineup. Mets Vs. Yankees 7:05; Yankee Stadium Bronx: 1. Jeff McNeil , 3B 2. Pete Alonso , 1B 3. ...
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: "Ramos is not on-site today, he's dealing with a personal matter right now" - Luis Rojas on Wilson Ramos not being in the lineup for either game this weekend https://t.co/kcTbZHbVJhTV / Radio Personality
-
Not really true @You_Found_Nimmo because down here in South Florida, us Mets fans take that place over and make noise!Jacob deGoat has CitiField South in an uproar 🔥🔥 @The7Line https://t.co/droe3qDRZqBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Ramos, Gsellman Unavailable for Game Two of Exhibition Series https://t.co/KfzcemUGe1 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"We probably have one of the best lineups in the NL East" Karate Kid Jeff McNeil believes this offense will score a lot of runs this seasonTV / Radio Network
-
RT @timbhealey: Brandon Nimmo, the nicest guy in baseball, on playing in an empty Citi Field last night: "No knock against Miami, but it felt like playing in Miami."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"It kind of just felt like playing in Miami" Brandon Nimmo on playing without fans 😅TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets