Ramos, Gsellman Unavailable for Game Two of Exhibition Series

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 6m

Luis Rojas said during this afternoon's press conference that Wilson Ramos will not be in the Mets' lineup for game two of the Subway Series exhibition. Ramos is dealing with a personal matter.

