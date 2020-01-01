Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54088435_thumbnail

Notes: deGrom on track; Rivera adds C depth

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Jacob deGrom completed a simulated game as scheduled on Sunday, keeping him on track for an Opening Day start Friday against the Braves. Rather than pitch in Sunday night’s exhibition against the Yankees, deGrom stayed back at Citi Field for a game...

Tweets