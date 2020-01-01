New York Mets
Notes: deGrom on track; Rivera adds C depth
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets
Jacob deGrom completed a simulated game as scheduled on Sunday, keeping him on track for an Opening Day start Friday against the Braves. Rather than pitch in Sunday night’s exhibition against the Yankees, deGrom stayed back at Citi Field for a game...
Drew Smith. Don't sleep on him 🔥
RT @SNYtv: "It kind of just felt like playing in Miami" Brandon Nimmo on playing without fans 😅
It is Trumpian. Maybe Vulgar Pete can join the #LGM community.It's stupid and Trumpian. #Enough https://t.co/8B3mNT7pRG
Drew Smith, candidate for Mets pen, added a cutter and it looks like he threw 2 nice ones to Stanton -- for a called strike and swinging K.
RT @AlexisFarinacci: Drew Smith enters the game on the mound for the Mets. Roberto Ortiz comes in as the new umpire behind the plate.
It's not a nickname it is a description #LGMGuy, enough already with trying to get the "Vulgar Pete" nickname to stick. #ItsNotHappening #LetItGo https://t.co/nGQbeODPEk
