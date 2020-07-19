New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets suddenly in a state of flux behind the plate at catcher position | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 19, 2020 8:18 PM — Newsday 34s
All of a sudden, the Mets’ catching situation is in a state of significant flux. Wilson Ramos was out of the lineup Sunday for a second day in a row because he was “dealing with a personal matter,” ma
Tweets
-
Drew Smith. Don’t sleep on him 🔥Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: "It kind of just felt like playing in Miami" Brandon Nimmo on playing without fans 😅Super Fan
-
It is Trumpian. Maybe Vulgar Pete can join the #LGM community.It’s stupid and Trumpian. #Enough https://t.co/8B3mNT7pRGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Drew Smith, candidate for Mets pen, added a cutter and it looks like he threw 2 nice ones to Stanton -- for a called strike and swinging K.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlexisFarinacci: Drew Smith enters the game on the mound for the Mets. Roberto Ortiz comes in as the new umpire behind the plate.Blog / Website
-
It’s not a nickname it is a description #LGMGuy, enough already with trying to get the “Vulgar Pete” nickname to stick. #ItsNotHappening #LetItGo https://t.co/nGQbeODPEkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets