Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54149208_thumbnail

Mets suddenly in a state of flux behind the plate at catcher position | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 19, 2020 8:18 PM Newsday 34s

All of a sudden, the Mets’ catching situation is in a state of significant flux. Wilson Ramos was out of the lineup Sunday for a second day in a row because he was “dealing with a personal matter,” ma

Tweets