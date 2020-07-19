New York Mets
Jacob deGrom seems ready for Mets Opening Day
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2m
Jacob deGrom appears ready for Opening Day. The right-hander had a successful return to the mound in a simulated game at Citi Field on Sunday after leaving his previous outing in an intrasquad game
Drew Smith, candidate for Mets pen, added a cutter and it looks like he threw 2 nice ones to Stanton -- for a called strike and swinging K.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AlexisFarinacci: Drew Smith enters the game on the mound for the Mets. Roberto Ortiz comes in as the new umpire behind the plate.Blog / Website
