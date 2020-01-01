Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
54150783_thumbnail

Nets owner Joe Tsai denies involvement in bidding for New York Mets

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 3m

Billionaire Joe Tsai denied having any involvement in the bidding for the New York Mets. Tsai is the owner of the Brooklyn Nets and also has an investment stack in Los Angeles Football Club of the MLS. NBA player Mason Plumlee, who plays center for...

Tweets