Nets owner Joe Tsai denies involvement in bidding for New York Mets
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 3m
Billionaire Joe Tsai denied having any involvement in the bidding for the New York Mets. Tsai is the owner of the Brooklyn Nets and also has an investment stack in Los Angeles Football Club of the MLS. NBA player Mason Plumlee, who plays center for...
The Yankees showed off their power in an exhibition win over the Mets https://t.co/HolpRzI2XVTV / Radio Network
Good thing these don't count ... https://t.co/27kNmY8XHnBlogger / Podcaster
Can't remember what my @TGFBI league number is to be honest, but here's a look at our big FAAB rundown from this evening. Your boy landing Rick Porcello for a shrewd $7. #fantasybaseballBlogger / Podcaster
de🐐 seems to be ready to go for Opening Day! Today in a simulated game, he struck out 9 out of the 14 batters he faced, and didn’t allow a single hit. Oh by the way, he was 98-100 MPH on the gun... #LFGM | #deGrominationBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DyHrdMET: @Metstradamus it was so the Mets could get some work for another pitcher. why he couldn't stay after the game and throw in the bullpen, i don't know. he kept everyone at the ballpark longer than they needed to. but the best part was that the official scorer says this didn't count for anything.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @msschneid: Has a team ever lost 2 exhibition games in July and still gone on to win the World Series? #LGMSuper Fan
