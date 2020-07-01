New York Mets
New York Notes: DeGrom, Tanaka, Hicks, Cessa, Gsellman
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 28s
After tossing 60 pitches in a simulated game today, Jacob deGrom looks likely to be ready for Friday's season opener. …
The Yankees showed off their power in an exhibition win over the Mets https://t.co/HolpRzI2XVTV / Radio Network
Good thing these don't count ... https://t.co/27kNmY8XHnBlogger / Podcaster
Can't remember what my @TGFBI league number is to be honest, but here's a look at our big FAAB rundown from this evening. Your boy landing Rick Porcello for a shrewd $7. #fantasybaseballBlogger / Podcaster
de🐐 seems to be ready to go for Opening Day! Today in a simulated game, he struck out 9 out of the 14 batters he faced, and didn’t allow a single hit. Oh by the way, he was 98-100 MPH on the gun... #LFGM | #deGrominationBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DyHrdMET: @Metstradamus it was so the Mets could get some work for another pitcher. why he couldn't stay after the game and throw in the bullpen, i don't know. he kept everyone at the ballpark longer than they needed to. but the best part was that the official scorer says this didn't count for anything.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @msschneid: Has a team ever lost 2 exhibition games in July and still gone on to win the World Series? #LGMSuper Fan
