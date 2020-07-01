New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday Mets: I Guess We’re Really Doing This
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 5m
It’s the middle of July. This is usually the time in the baseball season when Mets fans are licking their wounds from the first 90 or so games, fighting that annual internal conflict between …
Tweets
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus I like every chance the Mets get to try and knock the yankees down a peg or two.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus And obtw, in last 7 years, yankees have won Subway Series 2 times, Mets 1 time and they have split 4 times.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus Obtw, in last 12 years, Orioles have won Beltway Series 7 times, Nationals have won 1 times and the other 4 were splits. Maybe they SHOULD schedule more Nats/Orioles gamesBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus Teams that aren't sure they are good enough complain about the schedule. Good teams just go out and win the games. It's normally 162 games and it's still 60. If you're good enough, prove it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Yankees showed off their power in an exhibition win over the Mets https://t.co/HolpRzI2XVTV / Radio Network
-
Good thing these don't count ... https://t.co/27kNmY8XHnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets