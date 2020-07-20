New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for July 20, 2020
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5s
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Updated Mets notebook on... * deGrom’s day and agenda * Cespedes’ slow night & the Mets’ start-of-season hopes for him * Nimmo’s sick burn of Miami * Lugo, Strickland, McNeil and more https://t.co/tWqnnEjEDaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Your constant criticism and hate towards any individual is a direct reflection of your own personal misery.Player
-
This week on #FromComplexToQueens, the team talks about the history of baseball in Binghamton. #lovethemets #lovethemets https://t.co/eEE2zqJ24gBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: With Opening Day for the abbreviated 2020 season finally approaching, @TimBritton provides a primer on what's been happening off the field regarding a potential Mets sale. https://t.co/krgHV01UBpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Must read on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez bid to buy the #MetsInside A-Rod and J-Lo’s audacious bid to buy the Mets: https://t.co/4P1WWJT2yQTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @timbhealey: All of a sudden, the Mets' catching situation is in a state of flux. Story: https://t.co/VOGm9ltIyQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets