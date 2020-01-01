Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
54159008_thumbnail

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Plan to Invest $225-300M into Mets Bid

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 1m

When Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez became attached to a bid to buy the New York Mets , many assumed they were doing so as the public faces of an ownership group while buying a minority share—similar to Derek Jeter with the Miami Marlins ...

Tweets