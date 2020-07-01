Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Amazin’ Memories: Man Walks On Moon, Mets Win World Series

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2m

Fifty-one years ago today, July 20th, 1969, man first walked on the moon. Later that year, the Mets won the World Series.There was so much going on in the world in the summer of 1969. There wa

