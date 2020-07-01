Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Robinson Cano Bats Third Because Of The GM, Not The Manager

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

Last year, Robinson Cano began the year as the Mets third place hitter, and he’d stay there for a good part of the season. He’d stay there despite many screaming Mickey Callaway needed …

Tweets