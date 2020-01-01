New York Mets
Report: Alex Rodriguez’s group still in running to buy Mets
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports
There has been a lot of talk about Alex Rodriguez and his bidding group for the New York Mets potentially being overpowered by their billionaire competitors, but apparently A-Rod and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez are still very much in the running to...
