New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Listen to Episode 11 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Why The Hell Is Robinson Cano Batting Third?
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 6m
The Mets lost both exhibition games to the Yankees over the weekend, but they mean next to nothing. On a brand new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Recapping Mets' injury situation: -RPs Brach, Hughes on IL (undisclosed reason) -IF Jed Lowrie on IL (left knee discomfort) -C Wilson Ramos is away from the team (personal issue) -RP Robert Gsellman has right triceps tightness -OF Jake Marisnick has left hamstring tightnessBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: EXCLUSIVE: Pete Alonso will be mic'd up starting Opening Day for a new YouTube series with MLB. Episodes will be aired early in the 60-game season. Story ⤵️ https://t.co/lQd5cw6tJvBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is tremendous.EXCLUSIVE: Pete Alonso will be mic'd up starting Opening Day for a new YouTube series with MLB. Episodes will be aired early in the 60-game season. Story ⤵️ https://t.co/lQd5cw6tJvTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MeekPhill_:Blogger / Podcaster
-
Old friend Juan Lagares elected free agency about a week back from the San Diego Padres. Could the #Mets bring back the former Gold Glove centerfielder if Marisnick's hammy gives him trouble?Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick is dealing with "a little bit of [left] hamstring tightness," per Luis Rojas. He wasn't in games this weekend and won't play today, but was out this afternoon doing baserunning drills. Sounds questionable for Opening Day.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets, the season and adapting to the new abnormal. https://t.co/tJEK6RDQ5JBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets