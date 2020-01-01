New York Mets
Mets place Lowrie (knee) on injured list
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
The Mets have placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the injured list with left knee discomfort on Monday, and he will not be available for Opening Day on Friday against the Braves. Lowrie had been described as a "full go" earlier in Summer Camp, although...
Recapping Mets' injury situation: -RPs Brach, Hughes on IL (undisclosed reason) -IF Jed Lowrie on IL (left knee discomfort) -C Wilson Ramos is away from the team (personal issue) -RP Robert Gsellman has right triceps tightness -OF Jake Marisnick has left hamstring tightness
EXCLUSIVE: Pete Alonso will be mic'd up starting Opening Day for a new YouTube series with MLB. Episodes will be aired early in the 60-game season.
This is tremendous.EXCLUSIVE: Pete Alonso will be mic'd up starting Opening Day for a new YouTube series with MLB. Episodes will be aired early in the 60-game season.
RT @MeekPhill_:Blogger / Podcaster
Old friend Juan Lagares elected free agency about a week back from the San Diego Padres. Could the #Mets bring back the former Gold Glove centerfielder if Marisnick's hammy gives him trouble? Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick is dealing with "a little bit of [left] hamstring tightness," per Luis Rojas. He wasn't in games this weekend and won't play today, but was out this afternoon doing baserunning drills. Sounds questionable for Opening Day.
The Mets, the season and adapting to the new abnormal.
