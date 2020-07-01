Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52320850_thumbnail

Dr. Anthony Fauci To Throw Out First Pitch of MLB Season

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 54s

According to the Washington Nationals, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will throw out the first pitch of the Nats' -- and MLB's -- 2020 sea

Tweets