Old friend Juan Lagares elected free agency about a week back from the San Diego Padres. Could the #Mets bring back the former Gold Glove centerfielder if Marisnick's hammy gives him trouble?

Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick is dealing with "a little bit of [left] hamstring tightness," per Luis Rojas. He wasn't in games this weekend and won't play today, but was out this afternoon doing baserunning drills. Sounds questionable for Opening Day.