New York Mets

Mets place Lowrie on IL with knee discomfort

by: Jason Wilson The Score 4m

The New York Mets placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the 10-day injured list with left knee discomfort, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Lowrie, 36, will miss Opening Day for the second consecutive year due to an injured knee. Due to the lingering...

