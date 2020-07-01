New York Mets
Mets Place Jed Lowrie, Walker Lockett On Injured List
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 1m
Infielder Jed Lowrie and pitcher Walker Lockett will open the season on the injured list, the Mets informed reporters including …
Anyway, here’s that Judge HR.Velasquez didnt get enough pitches in so they had him face an extra batter after the inning ended. Judge was the batter. Judge hit a homer. https://t.co/y2tVt9VugYBeat Writer / Columnist
I just had a realization. Did the Mets trade Kelenic and Dunn for Cano and Diaz to "win now" because they were trying to juice some excitement in advance of the sale of the team...? It would explain why they didn't sign any big or long-term contracts to help.Blogger / Podcaster
Pretty sure Judge came to the plate after 3 outs because Velasquez wanted another batter. Judge then homered, but was ready to turn around and come in. He continued around the bases but you missed it because YES went to a commercial thinking the inning was over. Which it was.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Impatiently waiting… #OpeningDayPlayer
RT @CarterCapps: Athlete Spin Rate Loss from Peak (RPM) Sean Manaea 99 Colin Rea 43 Michael Pineda137 Noah Syndergaard92 Ben Heller 70 Greg Holland 119 Nate Jones 77 Trevor Rosenthal 116 Chase Whitley 87 Conor Sadzeck 101Blogger / Podcaster
Of note: The Mets have been trying Gordon Beckham at shortstop recently, including during a scrimmage tonight. Beckham mostly has been a 2B/3B in his career but has dabbled at shortstop. He played a career-high 18 games there last year for the lowly Tigers.Beat Writer / Columnist
