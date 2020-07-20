Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
21984043_thumbnail

Lowrie returns to injured list with left knee discomfort | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 20, 2020 7:58 PM Newsday 2m

Jed Lowrie still isn’t ready. The Mets put Lowrie on the injured list Monday with what they called “left knee discomfort,” the same mysterious problem that kept him out nearly all of last season. This

Tweets