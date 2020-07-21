New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alyssa Nakken is first woman to coach in a Major League Baseball game
by: Brendan Bianowicz — New York Post 26s
It only took 144 years, but baseball finally has its first female coach on the field. Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach to make it into a Major League Baseball game in an on-field capacity
Tweets
-
Baseball survived World War I, World War II, Segregation, a fixed World Series, the Depression, the Recession, 9/11, the Steroid Era and multiple strikes, but now it’s over. The kneeling did it. RIP BASEBALL 1870-2020Blogger / Podcaster
-
I gotta say, I’ve missed lineup debates! It’s been a rough few months. It’s nice to have Weird Baseball back.My ideal lineup?? My best hitters should get the most at bats ... the end.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
“I’m Aubrey Huff, and I’m so stupid that I’m going to say aloud that what I believe is based entirely on what I WANT to believe!”.@TuckerCarlson & @seanhannity just so happen to be the only two left on @FoxNews who pose a threat to the @TheDemocrats. I don’t believe this bullshit for one second! https://t.co/XLTjuQX04jBlogger / Podcaster
-
Review: SNY Mets-Yankees Game 2 July 19 Telecast https://t.co/U2pJkGQeqXBlogger / Podcaster
-
#ICYMI @Hardestyespn reacts to the #Yankees - #Mets exhibition and much more. Listen: https://t.co/ilFfycH3pfTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets