Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54180063_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #68: Carl Yastrzemski

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The man who took over for the greatest left fielder in the game and became a legend in his own right is the 68th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Carl Yastrzemski – or simply Yaz – took over left field for the Boston Red Sox from Ted...

Tweets