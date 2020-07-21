Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54180705_thumbnail

Get yourself a black N E W Y O R K Mets jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

So the good news (for some) is these are for sale.  Of the black jerseys I like these least worst.  I own one. They are hard to find.  If you scour eBay you will find the Mets version but the N E W Y O R K is rare. The bad news, these are $300. …...

Tweets