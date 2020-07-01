Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54182269_thumbnail

Trump says ‘the game is over for me’ if athletes kneel to protest police brutality - nj.com

by: Jonathan D. Salant | jsalant@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

President Donald Trump rekindled his fight over athletes kneeling during the National Anthem.

Tweets