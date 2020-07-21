Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets honor late Post photographer Anthony Causi with photo-pit cutout

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 5m

The likeness of late Post sports photographer Anthony Causi resides right where it belongs – in the photo pit at Citi Field. The Mets gave a touching tribute to Causi ahead of the start of the 2020

