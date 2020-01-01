Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets' Jacob deGrom cleared for Opening Day start

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3m

DeGrom exited last Tuesday's intrasquad game after one inning of work due to a sore back. An MRI showed nothing concerning, though.

