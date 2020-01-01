New York Mets
Céspedes: 'I'll be the DH' on Opening Day
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
Two years and four days removed from his last big league game, Yoenis Céspedes will return to the field on Opening Day as the Mets’ designated hitter. Céspedes said he expects to be the DH this Thursday against the Braves, though he feels equally...
