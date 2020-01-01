Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54189942_thumbnail

Céspedes: 'I'll be the DH' on Opening Day

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

Two years and four days removed from his last big league game, Yoenis Céspedes will return to the field on Opening Day as the Mets’ designated hitter. Céspedes said he expects to be the DH this Thursday against the Braves, though he feels equally...

Tweets