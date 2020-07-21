Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54190860_thumbnail

Nurse ready for Mets return after ‘insane’ coronavirus work experience

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2m

A new father carrying on his dad’s love of the Yankees. A Pete Alonso-loving nurse. A cancer-surviving, Mets-obsessed grandma. A baseball-mad thoracic surgeon and vice president of NYU Langone

Tweets