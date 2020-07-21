New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes DH-left field question answered — for now
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4s
Whether Yoenis Cespedes has the mobility to play left field on even a part-time basis remains a question, but it’s also one the Mets don’t necessarily need answered. The veteran outfielder is set
Tweets
-
RT @JustinCToscano: You can get excited now — for real. Yoenis Céspedes said he's going to DH for the Mets on opening day. He wants to help them make a "big run to the World Series." On his status, his progressions and his feelings as we approach opening day. https://t.co/GSAiAKe7G4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: Luis Rojas wasn't planning on becoming a Major League manager so soon, but he's been ready for this moment for more than a decade. Go behind-the-scenes with Rojas, a teacher that is constantly learning, in a new episode of Mets All-Access. https://t.co/WISr1ANaug ➡️ @GEICO https://t.co/gEsDtgXXtNTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @slapschotts: #ThePartingSchottsPodcast: @MLB preview with @ByKristieAckert (on @Yankees), @timbhealey (on @Mets), @TomCaron (on @RedSox) and @jonmorosi (on #MLB). https://t.co/6DviFXcUmd https://t.co/ccuGk2NVA3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: The Mets have put up a cardboard cutout of Anthony Causi in the photo pit ❤️Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A big Yoenis Cespedes question answered https://t.co/GCda41jy6FBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom honored to be #Mets' Opening Day starter for second straight year | @timbhealey https://t.co/X13w0SDIu1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets