Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
54198639_thumbnail

Mike Bordick: 2000 NL Champion Mets Short Stop (2000)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4m

Michael Todd Bordick was born July 21, 1965 in Marquette Michigan. His father was in the Air Force & the Bordick family moved around duri...

Tweets