Mets’ Wilson Ramos on track to be ready by Opening Day
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
Wilson Ramos returned to camp Tuesday, indicating the Mets will have their starting catcher for Friday’s opener against the Braves. Ramos, who had missed the previous three days of workouts for what
RT @jasoncfry: Before the #Mets play baseball again, Faith and Fear in Flushing's A Met for All Seasons series continues with a look back at the last moment of 2019. Thank you, Dom Smith -- thank you more than any of us could have known. https://t.co/escDupYIosBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets villain #ChipperJones dishes on #PeteAlonso and fanless baseball https://t.co/D4Tu03yNwyBeat Writer / Columnist
Who will have a more successful season, Yankees or Mets?? #ICYMI @Hardestyespn questions this and much more. Listen: https://t.co/NZZDVYAOhvTV / Radio Network
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: Working on something for @Metsmerized tomorrow and stumbled across this stat. Yoenis Cespedes has a career .543 slugging percentage as a Met. Mike Piazza is currently listed as the all-time franchise leader with his career .542 mark.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @RexChapman: Richmond, Virginia: This evening musicians came together and played “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in honor of Elijah McClain - a 23-yr old black man who was killed by police last summer. Elijah loved the violin - and taught himself to play. Humanity.🌎❤️ https://t.co/YLG9rENc3BBlogger / Podcaster
Yoenis Cespedes expects to be #Mets' Opening Day DH https://t.co/oWzvmgzwoEBlogger / Podcaster
