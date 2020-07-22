Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Who Will Benefit from the MLB Layoff as the Season Starts?

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 27s

It’s time for the weirdest season of baseball in recent memory: With 60 games, no fans (for now) and a universal designated hitter, some teams are in a better position than others to take advantage.

