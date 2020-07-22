Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
MSM starting to notice the best 1B in New York: Dom Smith

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19s

Good to see everyone coming around and joining #TeamDom.  Wait a few weeks until everyone notices how often Vulgar Pete strikes out and that Robinson Cano had a better OPS than VP did in the second half…and that the player everyone should actually...

