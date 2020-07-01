Projected 2020 Mets Opening Day Lineup

A silver lining to all of this: The Mets get to play three games at PNC Park this year despite not facing any teams outside of the NL or AL East.

Bob Nightengale Its official:The Toronto #BlueJays will play the majority of their home games at PNC park in Pittsburgh, as @ thehazelmae reported. The exceptions are that they will play one series against the #Yankees and another against the #Nats as the home team at Yankee Stadium and Nats Park