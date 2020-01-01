New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What the Mets’ lineup should look like in 2020
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The Mets have a lot of toys to play with offensively, but they need to be utilized correctly.
Tweets
-
RT @burke_tony: @UniWatch NY teams all tweeted the image below. Logos appear to be in alphabetical order buy team name (no city) except the Mets and Liberty are reversed https://t.co/krLd9HGZKfBlogger / Podcaster
-
What will it take for the Mets to make the playoffs? We break it down in a complete season prediction for the 2020 Mets (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/gXI64Zi28VTV / Radio Network
-
RT @common: Do. Not. Dim. Your. Light. For. Anyone.Player
-
Season Preview: Can Luis Rojas be the right guy at the right time? https://t.co/sUD1xXCpQuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They were scared of Steve Cohen. I get it.Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing massive extension https://t.co/TSXmBOJybVMinors
-
A silver lining to all of this: The Mets get to play three games at PNC Park this year despite not facing any teams outside of the NL or AL East.Its official:The Toronto #BlueJays will play the majority of their home games at PNC park in Pittsburgh, as @thehazelmae reported. The exceptions are that they will play one series against the #Yankees and another against the #Nats as the home team at Yankee Stadium and Nats ParkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets