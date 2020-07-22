New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #69: Buck Leonard
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Arguably the greatest pure hitter in Negro League history is the 69th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Buck Leonard began his career with the legendary Homestead Grays in 1934 at the age of 26. For the next 15 years Buck manned...
Tweets
-
RT @burke_tony: @UniWatch NY teams all tweeted the image below. Logos appear to be in alphabetical order buy team name (no city) except the Mets and Liberty are reversed https://t.co/krLd9HGZKfBlogger / Podcaster
-
What will it take for the Mets to make the playoffs? We break it down in a complete season prediction for the 2020 Mets (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/gXI64Zi28VTV / Radio Network
-
RT @common: Do. Not. Dim. Your. Light. For. Anyone.Player
-
Season Preview: Can Luis Rojas be the right guy at the right time? https://t.co/sUD1xXCpQuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They were scared of Steve Cohen. I get it.Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing massive extension https://t.co/TSXmBOJybVMinors
-
A silver lining to all of this: The Mets get to play three games at PNC Park this year despite not facing any teams outside of the NL or AL East.Its official:The Toronto #BlueJays will play the majority of their home games at PNC park in Pittsburgh, as @thehazelmae reported. The exceptions are that they will play one series against the #Yankees and another against the #Nats as the home team at Yankee Stadium and Nats ParkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets