Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54206120_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #69: Buck Leonard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Arguably the greatest pure hitter in Negro League history is the 69th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Buck Leonard began his career with the legendary Homestead Grays in 1934 at the age of 26.  For the next 15 years Buck manned...

Tweets