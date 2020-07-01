New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Roundtable: Which Met Will Exceed Expectations This Season?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 3m
With the season set to begin for the Mets this Friday, we have to ask, which player will exceed our expectations? Will it be Amed Rosario? Edwin Diaz? We all know it won't be Jed Lowrie (too soon?
Tweets
-
If all goes well for Mookie Betts, he'll soon enter into a contract where he needs to sweat, bleed, sacrifice his body, and be on the road most of the year in order to earn 1/30th of what Jeff Bezos's net worth increased by YESTERDAY IN A SINGLE DAY.Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are closing in on an extension for at least 10 years and $350 million, per sources. @LouMerloni was on it first.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Céspedes referenced a World Series run yesterday. Yeah, he's ready. https://t.co/GSAiAKe7G4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
2 NY thoughts about Betts mega-deal first reported by @LouMerloni: Thought Mets might have been in on him this winter otherwise. And will Aaron Judge ever get one of these, and if so will it be from Yankees?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 2017, Wilmer Flores hit a walk-off, solo HR off Simon Castro in the 9th to give the @Mets a 6-5 win over the Athletics. The #Mets came back from a 5-run deficit. @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Dodgers, Mookie Betts Nearing Massive Extension https://t.co/e4pGVouAU6 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets now at 3/1 odds to win the NL East, per @betonline_ag, third best behind the #Braves and #Nationals.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets