Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
49898985_thumbnail

Ready or Not Here Are the 2020 Mets

by: Mocha chat live Talkin' Mets 2s

Ready or not the 2020 Mets are here. Mike talks about the overreaction to the first two exhibition games, the non-significance of Jed Lowrie's injury, Cano batting third, and his thoughts on a new ownership group. What are the '20 Mets built on?...

Tweets