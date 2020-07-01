New York Mets
Dodgers, Mookie Betts Nearing Massive Extension
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
For all the fans that were dreaming of Steve Cohen's New York Mets' featuring Mookie Betts, it may be time to set your sights on another free agent. After plenty of speculation that Betts would no
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Look who's back. The Mets have signed outfielder Juan Lagares, who is in camp today. Source says it's a minor league deal. https://t.co/z59wtaWayRSuper Fan
The Mets were already paying Juan Lagares $500K in 2020. Might as well have him in the organization, too.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Programming change: Due to today's Mets scrimmage, Luis Rojas will now be joining @JoeandEvan tomorrow at 5.TV / Radio Personality
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Programming change: Due to today's Mets scrimmage, Luis Rojas will now be joining @JoeandEvan tomorrow at 5.TV / Radio Network
Lagares is back with NYM. Was mentioned as a possibility by @mikemayerMMO the other day.Look who's back. The Mets have signed outfielder Juan Lagares, who is in camp today. Source says it's a minor league deal. https://t.co/z59wtaWayRBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NewsdaySports: Marcus Stroman is day-to-day with tightness in his left calf, Mets manager Luis Rojas said: https://t.co/TZQRPfXi4Z | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/N2GvbqkBpmBeat Writer / Columnist
