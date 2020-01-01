Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Stroman day to day with calf tightness

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman is dealing with calf tightness and is listed as day to day, said manager Luis Rojas on Wednesday Rojas was unsure if Stroman would be ready to go for his first rotation turn against the Braves. Acquired near the...

