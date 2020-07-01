New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman Dealing with Calf Tightness
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets are coming into this season with plenty of question marks when it comes to their starting rotation. The loss of Noah Syndergaard for the season was a massive blow, leaving them w
Tweets
-
Juan Lagares is back with the Mets on a minor league deal. He is working out today. Mets now have 59 players in their 60-man pool.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Look who's back. The Mets have signed outfielder Juan Lagares, who is in camp today. Source says it's a minor league deal. https://t.co/z59wtaWayRSuper Fan
-
The Mets were already paying Juan Lagares $500K in 2020. Might as well have him in the organization, too.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Programming change: Due to today's Mets scrimmage, Luis Rojas will now be joining @JoeandEvan tomorrow at 5.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Programming change: Due to today's Mets scrimmage, Luis Rojas will now be joining @JoeandEvan tomorrow at 5.TV / Radio Network
-
Lagares is back with NYM. Was mentioned as a possibility by @mikemayerMMO the other day.Look who's back. The Mets have signed outfielder Juan Lagares, who is in camp today. Source says it's a minor league deal. https://t.co/z59wtaWayRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets