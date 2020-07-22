New York Mets
New York Mets predictions for the shortened 2020 season
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 5m
What will the New York Mets look like in a shortened 2020 season? Are the playoffs possible? Will Jacob deGrom win a third straight Cy Young?
Juan Lagares is back with the Mets on a minor league deal. He is working out today. Mets now have 59 players in their 60-man pool.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets were already paying Juan Lagares $500K in 2020. Might as well have him in the organization, too.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Programming change: Due to today's Mets scrimmage, Luis Rojas will now be joining @JoeandEvan tomorrow at 5.TV / Radio Personality
Lagares is back with NYM. Was mentioned as a possibility by @mikemayerMMO the other day.Look who's back. The Mets have signed outfielder Juan Lagares, who is in camp today. Source says it's a minor league deal. https://t.co/z59wtaWayRBlogger / Podcaster
